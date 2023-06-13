Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mobile hosts International Workshop Focused on Disaster Recovery [Image 2 of 2]

    MOB, AL, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2023

    Photo by Charles Walker 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District

    Major Carlos Viniclus Carneiro Santana, Brazilian Army, speaks at the Multi-Lateral Disaster Lessons Learned Workshop at the Readiness Support Center, Mobile, Alabama, June 13, 2023. Santana, along with other participants from Peru, Brazil, Chile, and U.S. Army South, shared lessons learned when they dealt with recent disasters in their countries. (U.S. Army photo by Chuck Walker)

