Major Carlos Viniclus Carneiro Santana, Brazilian Army, speaks at the Multi-Lateral Disaster Lessons Learned Workshop at the Readiness Support Center, Mobile, Alabama, June 13, 2023. Santana, along with other participants from Peru, Brazil, Chile, and U.S. Army South, shared lessons learned when they dealt with recent disasters in their countries. (U.S. Army photo by Chuck Walker)
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2023 15:23
|Photo ID:
|7873850
|VIRIN:
|230613-A-VP913-1002
|Resolution:
|8064x5320
|Size:
|2.54 MB
|Location:
|MOB, AL, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Mobile hosts International Workshop Focused on Disaster Recovery [Image 2 of 2], by Charles Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Mobile hosts International Workshop Focused on Disaster Recovery
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT