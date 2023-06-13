Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mobile hosts International Workshop Focused on Disaster Recovery

    MOBILE, AL, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2023

    Photo by Charles Walker 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District

    Participants in the Multi-Lateral Disaster Lessons Learned Workshop pose for a class photo at the Readiness Support Center, Mobile, Alabama, June 13, 2023. The workshop, which was hosted by the Mobile District, allowed participants from U.S. Army South, Peru, Chile, and Brazil to share how they approached and dealt with emergency disasters in their countries. (U.S. Army photo by Chuck Walker)

    This work, Mobile hosts International Workshop Focused on Disaster Recovery [Image 2 of 2], by Charles Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MobileDelivers AtlantaCorps USACE emergencymanagement teamwork partnerships

