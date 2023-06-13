Mobile hosts International Workshop Focused on Disaster Recovery

Participants in the Multi-Lateral Disaster Lessons Learned Workshop pose for a class photo at the Readiness Support Center, Mobile, Alabama, June 13, 2023. The workshop, which was hosted by the Mobile District, allowed participants from U.S. Army South, Peru, Chile, and Brazil to share how they approached and dealt with emergency disasters in their countries. (U.S. Army photo by Chuck Walker)

