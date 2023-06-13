Lt. Gen. John Healy and his wife Cathy meet with Warner Robins Mayor LaRhonda Patrick

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. John Healy, center, commander, Air Force Reserve Command (AFRC), and Cathy Healy, left, greet LaRhonda Patrick, mayor, Warner Robins, Georgia, Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, June 21, 2023. The civic leader engagement event provided the opportunity for Healy and his wife to meet Patrick and share about the mission of the AFRC and its impact locally and globally. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roger Parsons)
|Date Taken:
|06.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2023 13:52
|Photo ID:
|7873581
|VIRIN:
|230621-F-XI378-1001
|Resolution:
|5174x3453
|Size:
|11.11 MB
|Location:
|ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
