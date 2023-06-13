U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. John Healy, center, commander, Air Force Reserve Command (AFRC), LaRhonda Patrick, right, mayor, Warner Robins, Georgia, and Cathy Healy, join for a photo at the HQ AFRC, Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, June 21, 2023. The civic leader engagement event provided the opportunity for Healy and his wife to meet Patrick and share about the mission of the AFRC and its impact locally and globally. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roger Parsons)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.21.2023 Date Posted: 06.21.2023 13:52 Photo ID: 7873577 VIRIN: 230621-F-XI378-1004 Resolution: 4760x3808 Size: 11.04 MB Location: ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Lt. Gen. John Healy and his wife Cathy meet with Warner Robins Mayor LaRhonda Patrick [Image 4 of 4], by Roger Parsons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.