    Marine Barracks Washington performs another fantastic sunset parade [Image 3 of 8]

    Marine Barracks Washington performs another fantastic sunset parade

    WASHINGTON D.C., DC, UNITED STATES

    06.20.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Pranav Ramakrishna 

    Marine Barracks Washington

    Marines with “The Commandant's Own” U.S. Marine Drum & Bugle Corps, perform during a Tuesday Sunset Parade at the Marine Corps War Memorial, Arlington, Va., June 20, 2023. The hosting official for the evening was Major General Roberta L. Shea, Legislative Assistant to the Commandant of the Marine Corps, and the guest of honor was Ms. Cara Abercrombie, Deputy Assistant to the President, Coordinator for Defense Policy and Arms Control. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by LCpl. Pranav Ramakrishna)

