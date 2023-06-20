Corporal Jackson A. Acree, rifleman, Silent Drill Platoon, executes his “rifle inspection” sequence, during a Tuesday Sunset Parade at the Marine Corps War Memorial, Arlington, Va., June 20, 2023. The hosting official for the evening was Major General Roberta L. Shea, Legislative Assistant to the Commandant of the Marine Corps, and the guest of honor was Ms. Cara Abercrombie, Deputy Assistant to the President, Coordinator for Defense Policy and Arms Control. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by LCpl. Pranav Ramakrishna)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.20.2023 Date Posted: 06.21.2023 10:33 Photo ID: 7872930 VIRIN: 230620-M-DT244-1086 Resolution: 3167x2447 Size: 3.3 MB Location: WASHINGTON D.C., DC, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Marine Barracks Washington performs another fantastic sunset parade [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Pranav Ramakrishna, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.