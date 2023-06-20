CMSAF visits the 569th USFPS at Kapaun Air Station

Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass answers a question at Kapaun Air Station, Germany, June 20, 2023. During her visit to Ramstein Air Base and the surrounding Kaiserslautern Military Community, Bass toured facilities, recognized Airmen for outstanding performance, and spoke to groups about enlisted leadership and teamwork. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Johnny Foister)

Date Taken: 06.20.2023 Date Posted: 06.21.2023 Location: DE