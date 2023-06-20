Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CMSAF visits the 569th USFPS at Kapaun Air Station [Image 2 of 2]

    CMSAF visits the 569th USFPS at Kapaun Air Station

    GERMANY

    06.20.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman John Foister 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass addresses military personnel at Kapaun Air Station, Germany, June 20, 2023. During her visit to Ramstein Air Base and the surrounding Kaiserslautern Military Community, Bass toured facilities, recognized Airmen for outstanding performance, and spoke to groups about enlisted leadership and teamwork. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Johnny Foister)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.20.2023
    Date Posted: 06.21.2023 10:37
    VIRIN: 230620-F-XR528-1001
    Location: DE
    569th USFPS
    569th United States Forces Police Squadron

