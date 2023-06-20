Army Reserve Sgt. Conner Williams practices his pistol marksmanship

Army Reserve Sgt. Conner Williams, 200th Military Police Command, practices his pistol marksmanship near Halmstead, Sweden, June 21, 2023. Reserve service members, representing Team USA, train as teams of three to prepare for the Interallied Confederation of Reserve Officers Military Competition (CIOR MILCOMP). CIOR MILCOMP is a three-day team competition consisting of NATO and Partnership for Peace nations, held this year in Finland and is open to all reserve components for both NCO and officer.

