Air Force Reserve Maj. Sterling Broadhead fires his Glock 17 pistol

Air Force Reserve Maj. Sterling Broadhead, 82nd Aerial Support Squadron, fires his Glock 17 pistol near Halmstead, Sweden, June 21, 2023. Reserve service members, representing Team USA, train as teams of three to prepare for the Interallied Confederation of Reserve Officers Military Competition (CIOR MILCOMP). CIOR MILCOMP is a three-day team competition consisting of NATO and Partnership for Peace nations, held this year in Finland and is open to all reserve components for both NCO and officer.

