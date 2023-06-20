230615-N-NO146-1004 DJIBOUTI (June 15, 2023) Republic of Korea Navy Rear Adm. Ko Seung-bum, commander of Combined Task Force 151, bottom-center, poses for a photo with representatives from Japan’s Deployment Air Force for Counter-Piracy Enforcement and Deployment Support Group for Counter-Piracy Enforcement units during a visit to Djibouti, June 15, 2023. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2023 07:46
|Photo ID:
|7872640
|VIRIN:
|230615-N-NO146-1004
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|3.8 MB
|Location:
|DJ
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Commander of Multinational Counter-Piracy Task Force Visits Japanese Units in Djibouti [Image 4 of 4], by NAVCENT Public Affairs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Commander of Multinational Counter-Piracy Task Force Visits Japanese Units in Djibouti
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT