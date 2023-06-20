230615-N-NO146-1003 DJIBOUTI (June 15, 2023) Republic of Korea Navy Rear Adm. Ko Seung-bum, commander of Combined Task Force 151, left, is briefed by Cmdr. Deguchi Shoichi, commander of Japan’s Deployment Support Group for Counter-Piracy Enforcement, during a visit to Djibouti, June 15, 2023. (Courtesy photo)
Commander of Multinational Counter-Piracy Task Force Visits Japanese Units in Djibouti
