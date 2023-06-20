Date Taken: 06.15.2023 Date Posted: 06.21.2023 07:46 Photo ID: 7872639 VIRIN: 230615-N-NO146-1003 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 3.64 MB Location: DJ

Web Views: 5 Downloads: 1

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Commander of Multinational Counter-Piracy Task Force Visits Japanese Units in Djibouti [Image 4 of 4], by NAVCENT Public Affairs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.