Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fuji Viper 23| HMLA 169 Conducts Flight Operations [Image 10 of 12]

    Fuji Viper 23| HMLA 169 Conducts Flight Operations

    CAMP FUJI, JAPAN

    06.19.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Kyle Chan 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 169 and Marine Wing Support Squadron (MWSS) 172, Marine Aircraft Group 36, refuel aircraft during Fuji Viper at Camp Fuji, Japan, June 19, 2023. Fuji Viper provides 1st Marine Aircraft Wing with realistic training opportunities to exercise combined arms and maintain proficiency, lethality, and readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Kyle Chan)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.19.2023
    Date Posted: 06.21.2023 02:12
    Photo ID: 7872391
    VIRIN: 230619-M-MO098-1385
    Resolution: 5334x3556
    Size: 6.72 MB
    Location: CAMP FUJI, JP 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fuji Viper 23| HMLA 169 Conducts Flight Operations [Image 12 of 12], by Cpl Kyle Chan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fuji Viper 23| HMLA 169 Conducts Flight Operations
    Fuji Viper 23| HMLA 169 Conducts Flight Operations
    Fuji Viper 23| HMLA 169 Conducts Flight Operations
    Fuji Viper 23| HMLA 169 Conducts Flight Operations
    Fuji Viper 23| HMLA 169 Conducts Flight Operations
    Fuji Viper 23| HMLA 169 Conducts Flight Operations
    Fuji Viper 23| HMLA 169 Conducts Flight Operations
    Fuji Viper 23| HMLA 169 Conducts Flight Operations
    Fuji Viper 23| HMLA 169 Conducts Flight Operations
    Fuji Viper 23| HMLA 169 Conducts Flight Operations
    Fuji Viper 23| HMLA 169 Conducts Flight Operations
    Fuji Viper 23| HMLA 169 Conducts Flight Operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    usmc
    UH-1Y Venom
    Camp Fuji
    1st MAW
    HMLA 169
    Fuji Viper

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT