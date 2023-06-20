Fuji Viper 23| HMLA 169 Conducts Flight Operations

U.S. Marine Corps 1st Lt. Daniel Winters, an air traffic controller officer with Marine Air Control Squadron (MACS) 4, ensures safe air traffic movement during Fuji Viper at Camp Fuji, Japan, June 17, 2023. Fuji Viper provides 1st Marine Aircraft Wing with realistic training opportunities to exercise combined arms and maintain proficiency, lethality, and readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Kyle Chan)

