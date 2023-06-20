Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marines Receive Certificate of Appreciation from the City of Gotemba, Japan, for Saving Man's Life

    Marines Receive Certificate of Appreciation from the City of Gotemba, Japan, for Saving Man’s Life

    JAPAN

    06.21.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Emily Weiss 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marines with Combined Arms Training Center (CATC) Camp Fuji, Japan, pose for a photo with the Gotemba Fire and Rescue Chief after receiving certificates of appreciation from the city of Gotemba, in Gotemba, Japan, June 21, 2023. On May 26, 2023, Sgt. William Carroll and Sgt. Jarrett Fuqua were at a local restaurant when a man began choking on his food. The Marines, along with one of the restaurant staff members, conducted the Heimlich maneuver and later administered CPR, saving the man’s life. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Emily Weiss)

    IMAGE INFO

