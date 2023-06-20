Marines Receive Certificate of Appreciation from the City of Gotemba, Japan, for Saving Man’s Life

U.S. Marines with Combined Arms Training Center (CATC) Camp Fuji, Japan, pose for a photo with the Gotemba Fire and Rescue Chief and a restaurant staff member after receiving certificates of appreciation from the city of Gotemba, in Gotemba, Japan, June 21, 2023. On May 26, 2023, Sgt. William Carroll and Sgt. Jarrett Fuqua were at a local restaurant when a man began choking on his food. The Marines, along with one of the restaurant staff members, conducted the Heimlich maneuver and later administered CPR, saving the man’s life. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Emily Weiss)

