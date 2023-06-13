Behavioral Health North is home to the installation’s 8th embedded behavioral health unit, Eagle EBH, which serves 101st Airborne Division Artillery Brigade, and smaller units on post like the 52nd Ordnance Group, and the U.S. Air Force’s 19th Air Support Operations Squadron and Detachment 4-18th Weather Squadron.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.15.2023 Date Posted: 06.20.2023 17:14 Photo ID: 7871660 VIRIN: 230615-O-OT285-003 Resolution: 3024x4032 Size: 4.98 MB Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, BACH expands Fort Campbell mental health resources [Image 2 of 2], by Maria Christina Yager, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.