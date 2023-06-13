BACH expands Fort Campbell mental health resources

Blanchfield Army Community Hospital, Fort Campbell and 101st Airborne Division leaders formally opened Behavioral Health North, during a ribbon cutting ceremony on post June 15, providing about 2,000 Soldiers and Airmen more convenient access to mental health care. Behavioral Health North is home to the installation’s 8th embedded behavioral health unit.

