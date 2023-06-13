Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BACH expands Fort Campbell mental health resources

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2023

    Photo by Maria Christina Yager 

    Blanchfield Army Community Hospital

    Blanchfield Army Community Hospital, Fort Campbell and 101st Airborne Division leaders formally opened Behavioral Health North, during a ribbon cutting ceremony on post June 15, providing about 2,000 Soldiers and Airmen more convenient access to mental health care. Behavioral Health North is home to the installation’s 8th embedded behavioral health unit.

