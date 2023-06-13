Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Assistant Secretary of the Navy (Manpower and Reserve Affairs) Franklin R. Parker 2023 Department of Defense Warrior Games Kick-Off Event. [Image 7 of 7]

    Assistant Secretary of the Navy (Manpower and Reserve Affairs) Franklin R. Parker 2023 Department of Defense Warrior Games Kick-Off Event.

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.01.2000

    SAN DIEGO (June 2, 2023) Assistant Secretary of the Navy (Manpower and Reserve Affairs) Franklin R. Parker, shakes hands with Operations Specialist 1st Class Travis “Jigsaw” Wyatt, a member of Team Navy, during the Department of Defense Warrior Games 2023 Kick-Off event held onboard the USS Midway Museum, June 2, 2023. The Warrior Games Challenge is composed of over 200 wounded, ill and injured service member and veteran athletes, competing in 12 adaptive sporting events June 2 – 13, 2023, at Naval Air Station North Island in San Diego, Calif. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kegan E. Kay)

    This work, Assistant Secretary of the Navy (Manpower and Reserve Affairs) Franklin R. Parker 2023 Department of Defense Warrior Games Kick-Off Event. [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

