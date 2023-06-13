SAN DIEGO (June 2, 2023) Assistant Secretary of the Navy (Manpower and Reserve Affairs) Franklin R. Parker, speaks with members of Team Navy during the Department of Defense Warrior Games 2023 Kick-Off event held onboard the USS Midway Museum, June 2, 2023. The Warrior Games Challenge is composed of over 200 wounded, ill and injured service member and veteran athletes, competing in 12 adaptive sporting events June 2 – 13, 2023, at Naval Air Station North Island in San Diego, Calif. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kegan E. Kay)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.01.2000 Date Posted: 06.20.2023 14:34 Photo ID: 7871133 VIRIN: 230602-N-OX321-1202 Resolution: 1920x1280 Size: 902.58 KB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Assistant Secretary of the Navy (Manpower and Reserve Affairs) Franklin R. Parker 2023 Department of Defense Warrior Games Kick-Off Event. [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.