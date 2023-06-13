Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    7ATC Change of Command Ceremony [Image 18 of 18]

    7ATC Change of Command Ceremony

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    06.20.2023

    Photo by Spc. Christian Carrillo 

    7th Army Training Command

    Brig. Gen. Joseph E. Hilbert relinquishes command of the 7th Army Training Command (7ATC) to Brig. Gen. Steven P. Carpenter during a ceremony on the Tower Barracks parade field in Grafenwoehr, Germany, June 20, 2023. 7ATC provides live, virtual, and constructive training for U.S., allied, and partner nations in support of U.S. Army Europe and Africa (USAREUR-AF), and resources training readiness for all of USAREUR-AF’s assigned and allocated forces through the Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Joint Multinational Simulation Center, 7th Army Noncommissioned Officer Academy, Training Support Activity Europe, and the Combined Arms Training Center. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Christian Carrillo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.20.2023
    Date Posted: 06.20.2023 11:11
    Photo ID: 7870640
    VIRIN: 230620-A-MC970-1018
    Resolution: 5335x3557
    Size: 2.49 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE 
    Web Views: 15
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 7ATC Change of Command Ceremony [Image 18 of 18], by SPC Christian Carrillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

