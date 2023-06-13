7ATC Change of Command Ceremony

Brig. Gen. Joseph E. Hilbert relinquishes command of the 7th Army Training Command (7ATC) to Brig. Gen. Steven P. Carpenter during a ceremony on the Tower Barracks parade field in Grafenwoehr, Germany, June 20, 2023. 7ATC provides live, virtual, and constructive training for U.S., allied, and partner nations in support of U.S. Army Europe and Africa (USAREUR-AF), and resources training readiness for all of USAREUR-AF’s assigned and allocated forces through the Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Joint Multinational Simulation Center, 7th Army Noncommissioned Officer Academy, Training Support Activity Europe, and the Combined Arms Training Center. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Christian Carrillo)

