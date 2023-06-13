7th Army Training Command Changes Leadership

Photo By Spc. Christian Carrillo | Brig. Gen. Joseph E. Hilbert relinquishes command of the 7th Army Training Command...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Christian Carrillo | Brig. Gen. Joseph E. Hilbert relinquishes command of the 7th Army Training Command (7ATC) to Brig. Gen. Steven P. Carpenter during a ceremony on the Tower Barracks parade field in Grafenwoehr, Germany, June 20, 2023. 7ATC provides live, virtual, and constructive training for U.S., allied, and partner nations in support of U.S. Army Europe and Africa (USAREUR-AF), and resources training readiness for all of USAREUR-AF’s assigned and allocated forces through the Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Joint Multinational Simulation Center, 7th Army Noncommissioned Officer Academy, Training Support Activity Europe, and the Combined Arms Training Center. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Christian Carrillo) see less | View Image Page

GRAFENWOEHR, Germany -- Brig. Gen. Joseph E. Hilbert relinquished command of the 7th Army Training Command to Brig. Gen. Steven P. Carpenter during a ceremony June 20, 2023, on the Tower Barracks parade field in Grafenwoehr, Germany.



Gen. Darryl A. Williams, commanding general of U.S. Army Europe and Africa, presided over the ceremony.



“For the last two years, under [Brig. Gen. Hilbert’s] leadership, 7th ATC has executed its mission faultlessly, delivering increased training readiness across U.S. Army and Africa’s assigned and allocated units,” said Williams. “That’s a significant job, and one that has grown alongside the forces allocated to this theater.”



Hilbert assumed command of 7th ATC in June 2021, and his parting remarks reflected on the many partnerships, relationships, and communities fostered during his tenure.



“One thing we recognize is that we couldn’t have done this alone. Our adjacent units here Europe are simply incredible,” said Hilbert. “We also couldn’t have done it without our Allies and Partners. From working together to build and develop training areas, to moving forward with the Conference of European Training Centers, to making the Persistent Training Environment a reality, we truly are stronger together in Europe because of you.”



Hilbert’s time in Bavaria was marked by overcoming challenges, including commanding during the COVID-19 pandemic, the invasion of Ukraine and transferring the responsibility of training and readiness of four combat brigades to V Corps: 173rd Airborne Brigade, the 2nd Cavalry Regiment, the 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, and the 41st Field Artillery Brigade.



“I’m incredibly humbled to have been a part of this team,” Hilbert said. “From the Arctic Circle to the continent of Africa, this team – represented by the Soldiers on this field and the more than 2,500 active Soldiers, Army civilians and contractors that they represent – have had but one purpose: to build readiness in Europe. They’ve done it with a passion and an attitude that is incredibly humbling to watch.”



Hilbert is no stranger to Germany, first serving here in 1998, then attending the Universität Leipzig in Leipzig, and finally, commanding the Operations Group for the Joint Multinational Readiness Center in Hohenfels, Germany, before assuming command of 7th ATC.



Fittingly, Hilbert concluded his remarks in German, telling the audience that he was grateful for his time in Deutschland.



(Translated) “And now to our German hosts, neighbors, friends or maybe better to say... our German family. I have always said that we feel very comfortable here and that we are at home here. Of course we – as Germans and Americans – celebrated many festivals, we lived in your villages and towns. You supported our tasks and exercises - even if our exercises caused you inconvenience. Your support, your friendship, however, was solid and unquestionable.”



Hilbert signed off his remarks with, “Stronger together, train to win!”



Carpenter, a native of Lancaster, Pennsylvania, received his commission as a field artillery officer upon graduation from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point in June 1996. He most recently served as the Deputy Commanding General (Maneuver) and DCG (Support) for the 1st Cavalry Division at Fort Cavazos, Texas, June 2021 to 2023. Carpenter holds a Bachelor of Science degree in American Legal Studies from the U.S. Military Academy, a Master of Science degree in International Relations from Saint Mary's University, a Master of Science degree in Defense Studies from the Royal Military College of Canada and a Master of Science degree in National Security Strategy from the National Defense University.



"The Carpenters are honored to stand here as part of 7th Army Training Command," said Carpenter. "Serving U.S. Army Europe and Africa Soldiers, their families, our NATO allies and partner nation countries...and we look forward to contributing to its legacy."



7th ATC provides live, virtual and constructive training for U.S., allied and partner nations in support of USAREUR-AF. The command resources training readiness for all of USAREUR-AF’s assigned and allocated forces through the Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Joint Multinational Simulation Center, 7th Army Noncommissioned Officer Academy, Training Support Activity Europe and the Combined Arms Training Center.



7th ATC oversees the U.S. European Command-directed Combat Training Center development efforts with partnered nations, like missions previously conducted in Ukraine with the Joint Multinational Training Group-Ukraine, and in Georgia with the Georgian Defense Readiness Program-Training.