Airlifter of the Week: SSgt Zaide Remmers

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Zaide Remmers, 86th Security Forces Squadron base defense operations center controller, shows off his coin after being recognized as Airlifter of the Week at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 15, 2023. Remmers protects over 15,000 personnel and $8 billion in Department of Defense assets, everyday as a BDOC controller at Ramstein. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Trevor Calvert)

