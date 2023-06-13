U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Zaide Remmers, 86th Security Forces Squadron base defense operations center controller, middle, Brig. Gen. Otis C. Jones, 86th Airlift Wing commander, left, and Chief Master Sgt. Charmaine Kelly, 86th AW command chief, right, pose for a photo at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 15, 2023. Remmers was awarded Airlifter of the Week for his accomplishments in the 86th SFS such as mentoring 30 Airmen and certifying them on 103 critical core tasks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Trevor Calvert)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.14.2023 Date Posted: 06.20.2023 03:43 Photo ID: 7869840 VIRIN: 230614-F-TC518-1017 Resolution: 2828x1885 Size: 676.59 KB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 4 Downloads: 5 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Airlifter of the Week: SSgt Zaide Remmers [Image 2 of 2], by Amn Trevor Calvert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.