    Airlifter of the Week: SSgt Zaide Remmers [Image 1 of 2]

    Airlifter of the Week: SSgt Zaide Remmers

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    06.14.2023

    Photo by Airman Trevor Calvert 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Zaide Remmers, 86th Security Forces Squadron base defense operations center controller, middle, Brig. Gen. Otis C. Jones, 86th Airlift Wing commander, left, and Chief Master Sgt. Charmaine Kelly, 86th AW command chief, right, pose for a photo at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 15, 2023. Remmers was awarded Airlifter of the Week for his accomplishments in the 86th SFS such as mentoring 30 Airmen and certifying them on 103 critical core tasks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Trevor Calvert)

    TAGS

    Ramstein AB
    86th SFS
    KMC
    AOTW

