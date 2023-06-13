Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ITX 4-23 4th Light Armored Reconnaissance at TA Lava [Image 6 of 6]

    ITX 4-23 4th Light Armored Reconnaissance at TA Lava

    MARINE CORPS AIR GROUND COMBAT CENTER TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Ryan Schmid 

    Marine Forces Reserve (MARFORRES)

    U.S. Marines with Echo Company, 4th Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion, 4th Marine Division, Marine Forces Reserve and Marines with the Brazilian Marine Corps pose for a picture next to a light armored vehicle during Integrated Training Exercise (ITX) 4-23 at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California on June 16, 2023. As the Marine Corps Reserve’s premier annual training event, ITX provides opportunities to mobilize geographically dispersed forces for a deployment; increase combat readiness and lethality; and exercise MAGTF command and control of battalions and squadrons across the full spectrum of warfare. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by. Cpl. Ryan Schmid)

    Date Taken: 04.15.2018
    Date Posted: 06.19.2023 19:28
    Photo ID: 7869323
    VIRIN: 230616-M-HT815-1009
    Resolution: 5726x3817
    Size: 12.68 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR GROUND COMBAT CENTER TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ITX 4-23 4th Light Armored Reconnaissance at TA Lava [Image 6 of 6], by Cpl Ryan Schmid, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #ReserveITX
    ITX 4-23
    #MFR_Capabilities
    #MFR_Utilization
    #MFR_Honor
    #MFR_Talent

