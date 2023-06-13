ITX 4-23 4th Light Armored Reconnaissance at TA Lava

U.S. Marines with Echo Company, 4th Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion, 4th Marine Division, Marine Forces Reserve, prepare to conduct a rehearsal run during Integrated Training Exercise (ITX) 4-23 at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California on June 16, 2023. As the Marine Corps Reserve’s premier annual training event, ITX provides opportunities to mobilize geographically dispersed forces for a deployment; increase combat readiness and lethality; and exercise MAGTF command and control of battalions and squadrons across the full spectrum of warfare. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by. Cpl. Ryan Schmid)

