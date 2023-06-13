PACIFIC OCEAN (June 18, 2023)- U.S. Navy Aviation Ordinance Master Chief John Barcus, from Portland, OR. washes dishes following a fundraiser aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71). Theodore Roosevelt is currently underway conducting Tailored Ship's Training Availability, an evolution that prepares the ship and crew for full integration into a carrier strike group through a wide range of mission-critical operations, in cooperation with Carrier Air Wing 11 and its squadrons. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Richard Tinker)

