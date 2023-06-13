PACIFIC OCEAN (June 18, 2023)- U.S. Navy Aviation Ordinance Master Chief John Barcus, from Portland, OR. washes dishes following a fundraiser aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71). Theodore Roosevelt is currently underway conducting Tailored Ship's Training Availability, an evolution that prepares the ship and crew for full integration into a carrier strike group through a wide range of mission-critical operations, in cooperation with Carrier Air Wing 11 and its squadrons. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Richard Tinker)
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.19.2023 01:57
|Photo ID:
|7868882
|VIRIN:
|230618-N-RH447-1043
|Resolution:
|3998x2249
|Size:
|867.53 KB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|18
This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt [Image 12 of 12], by SN Richard Tinker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT