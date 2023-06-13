Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Theodore Roosevelt [Image 12 of 12]

    USS Theodore Roosevelt

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    06.18.2023

    Photo by Seaman Richard Tinker 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    PACIFIC OCEAN (June 18, 2023)- U.S. Navy Aviation Ordinance Master Chief John Barcus, from Portland, OR. washes dishes following a fundraiser aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71). Theodore Roosevelt is currently underway conducting Tailored Ship's Training Availability, an evolution that prepares the ship and crew for full integration into a carrier strike group through a wide range of mission-critical operations, in cooperation with Carrier Air Wing 11 and its squadrons. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Richard Tinker)

    Date Taken: 06.18.2023
    Date Posted: 06.19.2023 01:57
    Photo ID: 7868882
    VIRIN: 230618-N-RH447-1043
    Resolution: 3998x2249
    Size: 867.53 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
