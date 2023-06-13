Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New Sailors Onboard USS Oscar Austin Complete The "Crucible" event

    New Sailors Onboard USS Oscar Austin Complete The &quot;Crucible&quot; event

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2023

    Photo by Lt.j.g. Thomas McGowan 

    USS OSCAR AUSTIN (DDG 79)

    New team members onboard USS Oscar Austin (DDG-79) conduct “The Crucible” a multi-stage team training event. “The Crucible” tests the skills new sailors have learned in their command indoctrination from anti-terrorism force protection to mass casualty triage and damage control. Once completed new sailors receive their command patch and are celebrated as full members of the USS Oscar Austin team.

    Date Taken: 06.16.2023
    Date Posted: 06.17.2023 20:53
    Photo ID: 7868410
    VIRIN: 230616-N-UD253-560
    Resolution: 6240x4160
    Size: 9.8 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 29

    This work, New Sailors Onboard USS Oscar Austin Complete The "Crucible" event, by LTJG Thomas McGowan, identified by DVIDS

    TAGS

    Damage Control
    TCCC
    DDG79
    Oscar Austin
    ATTT

