New team members onboard USS Oscar Austin (DDG-79) conduct “The Crucible” a multi-stage team training event. “The Crucible” tests the skills new sailors have learned in their command indoctrination from anti-terrorism force protection to mass casualty triage and damage control. Once completed new sailors receive their command patch and are celebrated as full members of the USS Oscar Austin team.

