New team members onboard USS Oscar Austin (DDG-79) conduct “The Crucible” a multi-stage team training event. “The Crucible” tests the skills new sailors have learned in their command indoctrination from anti-terrorism force protection to mass casualty triage and damage control. Once completed new sailors receive their command patch and are celebrated as full members of the USS Oscar Austin team.
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2023 20:53
|Photo ID:
|7868408
|VIRIN:
|230616-N-UD253-455
|Resolution:
|4160x6240
|Size:
|4.94 MB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|27
