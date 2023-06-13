A team participating in the AutoNav challenge makes adjustments to their vehicle on the final day of the 30th annual Intelligent Ground Vehicles Competition, June 5, at Oakland University in Auburn Hills. This year’s IGVC hosted 41 teams locally, out of state, and internationally for a four-day event developing autonomous vehicle systems.
IGVC inspires next-gen designers of autonomous vehicles
