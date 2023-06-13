Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    IGVC inspires next-gen designers of autonomous vehicles [Image 3 of 4]

    IGVC inspires next-gen designers of autonomous vehicles

    ROCHESTER, MI, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2023

    Photo by Christopher Estrada 

    CCDC Ground Vehicle Systems Center

    Alfred Grein, executive director for Research and Technology Integration at U.S. Army DEVCOM Ground Vehicle Systems Center, speaks to teams participating in the final day of the 30th annual Intelligent Ground Vehicles Competition, June 5, at Oakland University in Auburn Hills. GVSC has been a major contributor of IGVC since its inception in 1993.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2023
    Date Posted: 06.14.2023 22:18
    Photo ID: 7861868
    VIRIN: 230605-O-OZ546-376
    Resolution: 2400x1600
    Size: 564.64 KB
    Location: ROCHESTER, MI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    TAGS

    Robotics
    Oakland University
    IGVC
    GVSC
    DEVCOM

