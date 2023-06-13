Alfred Grein, executive director for Research and Technology Integration at U.S. Army DEVCOM Ground Vehicle Systems Center, speaks to teams participating in the final day of the 30th annual Intelligent Ground Vehicles Competition, June 5, at Oakland University in Auburn Hills. GVSC has been a major contributor of IGVC since its inception in 1993.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.05.2023 Date Posted: 06.14.2023 22:18 Photo ID: 7861868 VIRIN: 230605-O-OZ546-376 Resolution: 2400x1600 Size: 564.64 KB Location: ROCHESTER, MI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, IGVC inspires next-gen designers of autonomous vehicles [Image 4 of 4], by Christopher Estrada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.