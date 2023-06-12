USAG Yongsan-Casey holds the 2023 Maltz Challenge at Schoonover Bowl on Camp Casey, May 20, 2023. The Maltz Challenge is an annual physical fitness event named in honor of Master Sgt. Michael J. Maltz, a U.S. Air Force Para-rescue jumper who was killed in 2003 while attempting to rescue injured and sick children in Afghanistan. The Maltz Challenge commemorates the life of Michael Maltz and all American forces killed in the line of duty. The challenge consisted of five-person teams working together to complete eight different physical events such as 200 pull-ups, 400 push-ups and a 200 meter, 35-pound weight plate carry. (U.S. Army photos by Pvt. Mya Zavala)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.19.2023 Date Posted: 06.14.2023 21:53 Photo ID: 7861846 VIRIN: 230520-A-MH955-1925 Resolution: 7008x4067 Size: 13.66 MB Location: CAMP CASEY, KR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 5 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Camp Casey Hosts the 2023 Maltz Challenge [Image 21 of 21], by PV2 Mya Zavala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.