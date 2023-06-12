Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Camp Casey Hosts the 2023 Maltz Challenge

    Camp Casey Hosts the 2023 Maltz Challenge

    CAMP CASEY, SOUTH KOREA

    05.19.2023

    Photo by Pvt. Mya Zavala 

    U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey

    USAG Yongsan-Casey holds the 2023 Maltz Challenge at Schoonover Bowl on Camp Casey, May 20, 2023. The Maltz Challenge is an annual physical fitness event named in honor of Master Sgt. Michael J. Maltz, a U.S. Air Force Para-rescue jumper who was killed in 2003 while attempting to rescue injured and sick children in Afghanistan. The Maltz Challenge commemorates the life of Michael Maltz and all American forces killed in the line of duty. The challenge consisted of five-person teams working together to complete eight different physical events such as 200 pull-ups, 400 push-ups and a 200 meter, 35-pound weight plate carry. (U.S. Army photos by Pvt. Mya Zavala)

    Date Taken: 05.19.2023
    Date Posted: 06.14.2023 21:53
    This work, Camp Casey Hosts the 2023 Maltz Challenge [Image 21 of 21], by PV2 Mya Zavala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

