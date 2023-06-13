Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Permafrost Tunnel is world-renowned site for permafrost and climate research [Image 13 of 13]

    AK, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2023

    Photo by Eve Baker 

    Fort Wainwright Public Affairs Office

    Operations manager Gary Larsen trains a flashlight on an ice formation within the Permafrost Tunnel Research Facility while sharing information about the tunnel with visitors. The tunnel is operated by the Cold Regions Research and Engineering Laboratory, part of the U.S. Army’s Corps of Engineers. (U.S. Army photo by Eve Baker, Fort Wainwright Public Affairs Office)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2023
    Date Posted: 06.14.2023 19:11
    Photo ID: 7861436
    VIRIN: 230613-A-RW124-0013
    Resolution: 4080x3072
    Size: 3.17 MB
    Location: AK, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Permafrost Tunnel is world-renowned site for permafrost and climate research [Image 13 of 13], by Eve Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    arctic
    climate change
    Corps of Engineers
    tunnel
    CRREL
    Permafrost

