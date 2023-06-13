Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Grandma in Kherson: Insights from an Airman’s Family in Ukraine [Image 3 of 4]

    Grandma in Kherson: Insights from an Airman’s Family in Ukraine

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Elias Carrero 

    56th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Maria Jarr, 607th Air Control Squadron flight chief, reviews a file at her desk, May 18, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Jarr is an instructor at the 607th ACS, a mentor in the Language Enabled Airmen Program, and an immigrant to the United States from Kherson, Ukraine. Over her 13 years of service, Jarr has participated in numerous exercises and missions, including acting as a translator between American and Ukrainian pilots in the NATO exercise Clear Sky 2018. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elias Carrero)

    Date Taken: 05.18.2023
    Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US 
    Luke Air Force base
    Ukraine
    military
    AETC
    607th AMU
    Kherson

