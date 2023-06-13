Grandma in Kherson: Insights from an Airman’s Family in Ukraine

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Maria Jarr, 607th Air Control Squadron flight chief, stands in front of a display containing two Ukrainian Sukhoi Su-25 Grach aircraft, October, 2018, at Starokostiantyniv Air Base, Ukraine. Jarr is an instructor at the 607th ACS, a mentor in the Language Enabled Airmen Program, and an immigrant to the United States from Kherson, Ukraine. Over her 13 years of service, Jarr has participated in numerous exercises and missions including acting as a translator between American and Ukrainian pilots in the NATO exercise Clear Sky 2018. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elias Carrero)

