Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Space Team globalizes Latin America with space capabilities [Image 2 of 2]

    Space Team globalizes Latin America with space capabilities

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Space Force Maj. Emilio Becerra, 12th Air Force (Air Forces Southern) deputy director of Space Forces, left, and U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Vincent Woodley, 12th Air Force (Air Forces Southern) intelligence advisor to the director of Space Forces, right, are at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., June 14, 2023. Becerra and Woodley united Air Force intelligence support with Space Force operational capabilities, which demonstrated how U.S. Southern Command overcame obstacles by combining capabilities of the two services. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2023
    Date Posted: 06.14.2023 17:50
    Photo ID: 7861340
    VIRIN: 230614-F-DX569-1130
    Resolution: 2290x1635
    Size: 761.57 KB
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Space Team globalizes Latin America with space capabilities [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Abbey Rieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Space Team globalizes Latin America with space capabilities
    Space Team globalizes Latin America with space capabilities

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Space Team globalizes Latin America with space capabilities

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USSOUTHCOM
    globalization
    U.S. Space Force

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT