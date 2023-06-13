U.S. Space Force Maj. Emilio Becerra, 12th Air Force (Air Forces Southern) deputy director of Space Forces, left, and U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Vincent Woodley, 12th Air Force (Air Forces Southern) intelligence advisor to the director of Space Forces, right, show their major command patches at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., June 14, 2023. Becerra and Woodley worked towards Latin America’s globalization and space situational awareness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves)
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.14.2023 17:50
|Photo ID:
|7861339
|VIRIN:
|230614-F-DX569-1128
|Resolution:
|1677x1198
|Size:
|704.71 KB
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
Space Team globalizes Latin America with space capabilities
