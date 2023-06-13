Space Team globalizes Latin America with space capabilities

DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES 06.14.2023 Courtesy Photo 355th Wing

U.S. Space Force Maj. Emilio Becerra, 12th Air Force (Air Forces Southern) deputy director of Space Forces, left, and U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Vincent Woodley, 12th Air Force (Air Forces Southern) intelligence advisor to the director of Space Forces, right, show their major command patches at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., June 14, 2023. Becerra and Woodley worked towards Latin America’s globalization and space situational awareness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves)