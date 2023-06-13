Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army, Air Force EOD techs train for clearance operations during island hopping missions [Image 5 of 5]

    Army, Air Force EOD techs train for clearance operations during island hopping missions

    PATRICK SPACE FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    20th CBRNE Command

    Sgt. 1st Class Edwin G. Vazquez from the 38th Ordnance Company (Explosive Ordnance Disposal) poses with the Air Force EOD team from Homestead Air Force Base, Florida. U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force Explosive Ordnance Disposal technicians trained for explosive clearance operations designed to support remote airfield operations during Joint Operation Island Hopper. U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Edwin G. Vazquez.

    Date Taken: 05.10.2023
    Date Posted: 06.14.2023 16:46
    Photo ID: 7861250
    VIRIN: 061423-A-A4433-005
    Resolution: 3015x2361
    Size: 3.23 MB
    Location: PATRICK SPACE FORCE BASE, FL, US
    Hometown: PHENIX CITY, AL, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    U.S. Air Force
    U.S. Army
    Explosive Ordnance Disposal
    20th CBRNE Command
    Patrick Space Force Base

