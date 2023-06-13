Army, Air Force EOD techs train for clearance operations during island hopping missions

PATRICK SPACE FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES 05.10.2023 Courtesy Photo 20th CBRNE Command

Sgt. 1st Class Edwin G. Vazquez from the 38th Ordnance Company (Explosive Ordnance Disposal) poses with the Air Force EOD team from Homestead Air Force Base, Florida. U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force Explosive Ordnance Disposal technicians trained for explosive clearance operations designed to support remote airfield operations during Joint Operation Island Hopper. U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Edwin G. Vazquez.