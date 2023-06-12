Army, Air Force EOD techs train for clearance operations during island hopping missions

PATRICK SPACE FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES 05.09.2023 Courtesy Photo 20th CBRNE Command

U.S. Army 1st Lt. Samuel T. Johnson, the 2nd Platoon leader from the 38th Ordnance Company (Explosive Ordnance Disposal), conducts a course of action brief with Air Force EOD technicians from MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, and Homestead Air Force Base, Florida. U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force Explosive Ordnance Disposal technicians trained for explosive clearance operations designed to support remote airfield operations during Joint Operation Island Hopper. U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Edwin G. Vazquez.