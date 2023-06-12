U.S. Army 1st Lt. Samuel T. Johnson, the 2nd Platoon leader from the 38th Ordnance Company (Explosive Ordnance Disposal), conducts a course of action brief with Air Force EOD technicians from MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, and Homestead Air Force Base, Florida. U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force Explosive Ordnance Disposal technicians trained for explosive clearance operations designed to support remote airfield operations during Joint Operation Island Hopper. U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Edwin G. Vazquez.
|Date Taken:
|05.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.14.2023 16:46
|Photo ID:
|7861229
|VIRIN:
|061423-A-A4433-004
|Resolution:
|3015x2369
|Size:
|2.97 MB
|Location:
|PATRICK SPACE FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Hometown:
|GLENDALE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army, Air Force EOD techs train for clearance operations during island hopping missions [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Army, Air Force EOD techs train for clearance operations during island hopping missions
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT