Col. Michelle Flores, director of Defense Institute for Medical Operations, demonstrates a malaria rapid diagnostic test in May 2022, during the Malaria and Other Infectious Disease Threats course held in Lima, Peru. (U.S. Air Force photo / Joshua Moreno)
This work, Defense Institute for Medical Operations marks 20 years of delivering international medical training, support, by Joshua Moreno, identified by DVIDS
Defense Institute for Medical Operations marks 20 years of delivering international medical training, support
