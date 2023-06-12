Students from Angola, Fiji and Nepal tour the San Antonio Military Medical Center, Texas, as part of the Executive Healthcare Resource Management Defense Institute for Medical Operations resident course held August 2022. (U.S. Air Force photo / Joshua Moreno)
Defense Institute for Medical Operations marks 20 years of delivering international medical training, support
