    Defense Institute for Medical Operations marks 20 years of delivering international medical training, support [Image 3 of 3]

    Defense Institute for Medical Operations marks 20 years of delivering international medical training, support

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2022

    Photo by Joshua Moreno 

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    Students from Angola, Fiji and Nepal tour the San Antonio Military Medical Center, Texas, as part of the Executive Healthcare Resource Management Defense Institute for Medical Operations resident course held August 2022. (U.S. Air Force photo / Joshua Moreno)

