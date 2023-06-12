FORT DIX. 319 Quartermaster Battalion Fueling Tankers at HSTL East. JUNE 13, 2023

Soldiers from the 319 Quartermaster Battalion demonstrated their skills in real-world fuel support using military fuel tankers. The Quartermaster Liquid Logistics Exercise (QLLEX) is the annual Army multicomponent liquid logistics training exercise building readiness across the Total Force. The QLLEX prepares units from brigade level and below to support large-scale combat operations in a multidomain environment. QLLEX integrates active duty, National Guard, and Army Reserve units conducting petroleum distribution and water purification operations at the tactical and operational levels. Units are organized under one of the Army Reserve’s petroleum groups and conduct operations receiving, storing, and issuing petroleum product, operating field services, and producing potable water for participants and customer units. (Images provided by the U.S. ASA Fort Dix (TSC) Training Support Center / Dan Amburg)

