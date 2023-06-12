Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    FORT DIX. 319 Quartermaster Battalion Fueling Tankers at HSTL East. JUNE 13, 2023 [Image 6 of 10]

    FORT DIX. 319 Quartermaster Battalion Fueling Tankers at HSTL East. JUNE 13, 2023

    FORT DIX, NJ, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2023

    Photo by Daniel Amburg 

    USASA, Fort Dix

    Soldiers from the 319 Quartermaster Battalion demonstrated their skills in real-world fuel support using military fuel tankers. The Quartermaster Liquid Logistics Exercise (QLLEX) is the annual Army multicomponent liquid logistics training exercise building readiness across the Total Force. The QLLEX prepares units from brigade level and below to support large-scale combat operations in a multidomain environment. QLLEX integrates active duty, National Guard, and Army Reserve units conducting petroleum distribution and water purification operations at the tactical and operational levels. Units are organized under one of the Army Reserve’s petroleum groups and conduct operations receiving, storing, and issuing petroleum product, operating field services, and producing potable water for participants and customer units. (Images provided by the U.S. ASA Fort Dix (TSC) Training Support Center / Dan Amburg)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2023
    Date Posted: 06.14.2023 10:33
    Photo ID: 7859994
    VIRIN: 230613-A-IE493-898
    Resolution: 2400x1600
    Size: 384.97 KB
    Location: FORT DIX, NJ, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FORT DIX. 319 Quartermaster Battalion Fueling Tankers at HSTL East. JUNE 13, 2023 [Image 10 of 10], by Daniel Amburg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    FORT DIX. 319 Quartermaster Battalion Fueling Tankers at HSTL East. JUNE 13, 2023
    FORT DIX. 319 Quartermaster Battalion Fueling Tankers at HSTL East. JUNE 13, 2023
    FORT DIX. 319 Quartermaster Battalion Fueling Tankers at HSTL East. JUNE 13, 2023
    FORT DIX. 319 Quartermaster Battalion Fueling Tankers at HSTL East. JUNE 13, 2023
    FORT DIX. 319 Quartermaster Battalion Fueling Tankers at HSTL East. JUNE 13, 2023
    FORT DIX. 319 Quartermaster Battalion Fueling Tankers at HSTL East. JUNE 13, 2023
    FORT DIX. 319 Quartermaster Battalion Fueling Tankers at HSTL East. JUNE 13, 2023
    FORT DIX. 319 Quartermaster Battalion Fueling Tankers at HSTL East. JUNE 13, 2023
    FORT DIX. 319 Quartermaster Battalion Fueling Tankers at HSTL East. JUNE 13, 2023
    FORT DIX. 319 Quartermaster Battalion Fueling Tankers at HSTL East. JUNE 13, 2023

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    319 Quartermaster Battalion Tanker Fueling.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT