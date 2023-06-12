Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Remains of Vietnam War Soldier, Miami Beach, native, to be buried in Arlington National Cemetery [Image 1 of 5]

    Remains of Vietnam War Soldier, Miami Beach, native, to be buried in Arlington National Cemetery

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Human Resources Command

    The remains of Army Staff Sgt. Sanford (Sandy) I. Finger, a Soldier killed during the Vietnam War, will be interred June 16 at Arlington National Cemetery. A native of Miami Beach, Finger was assigned to the U.S. Army Element Vietnam, Army & Air Force Exchange Service, Pacific Region, U.S. Army Headquarters Area Command. He was reported missing in action Oct. 26, 1971, at age 29, when the CH-47B Chinook helicopter, on which he was a passenger, went down over water in bad weather while flying from Tuy Hoa to Cam Ranh Bay in Vietnam.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2023
    Date Posted: 06.14.2023 08:55
    Photo ID: 7859671
    VIRIN: 230614-A-OT312-1001
    Resolution: 202x252
    Size: 19.69 KB
    Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Remains of Vietnam War Soldier, Miami Beach, native, to be buried in Arlington National Cemetery [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Remains of Vietnam War Soldier, Miami Beach, native, to be buried in Arlington National Cemetery
    Remains of Vietnam War Soldier, Miami Beach, native, to be buried in Arlington National Cemetery
    Remains of Vietnam War Soldier, Miami Beach, native, to be buried in Arlington National Cemetery
    Remains of Vietnam War Soldier, Miami Beach, native, to be buried in Arlington National Cemetery
    Remains of Vietnam War Soldier, Miami Beach, native, to be buried in Arlington National Cemetery

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Remains of Vietnam War Soldier, Miami Beach, native, to be buried in Arlington National Cemetery

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    HRC
    U.S. Army Human Resources Command
    Vietnam War Soldier
    Staff Sgt. Sanford I. Finger

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT