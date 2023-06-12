Remains of Vietnam War Soldier, Miami Beach, native, to be buried in Arlington National Cemetery

The remains of Army Staff Sgt. Sanford (Sandy) I. Finger, a Soldier killed during the Vietnam War, will be interred June 16 at Arlington National Cemetery. A native of Miami Beach, Finger was assigned to the U.S. Army Element Vietnam, Army & Air Force Exchange Service, Pacific Region, U.S. Army Headquarters Area Command. He was reported missing in action Oct. 26, 1971, at age 29, when the CH-47B Chinook helicopter, on which he was a passenger, went down over water in bad weather while flying from Tuy Hoa to Cam Ranh Bay in Vietnam.

