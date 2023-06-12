3rd LSB Begins Preparations for CDEX

U.S. Marines with 3rd Landing Support Battalion (LSB), ground guide a Military Millennium Vehicle forklift onto a trailer at Camp Mujuk, South Korea, June 11, 2023. 3rd LSB, 3rd Marine Logistics Group is conducting Combined Distribution Exercise (CDEX) 23 in South Korea alongside the Republic of Korea (ROK) Navy, the ROK Army, the U.S. Army, the U.S. Air Force and the U.S. Navy. 3rd LSB is providing fuel, water, ground and air transportation to enable the sustainment and distribution of the CDEX force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Danny Gonzalez)

Date Taken: 06.10.2023
Location: CAMP MUJUK, KR