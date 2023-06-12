Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd LSB Begins Preparations for CDEX [Image 2 of 6]

    3rd LSB Begins Preparations for CDEX

    CAMP MUJUK, SOUTH KOREA

    06.10.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Danny Gonzalez   

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marines with 3rd Landing Support Battalion (LSB), lift a container with a Millennium Military Vehicle forklift at Camp Mujuk, South Korea, June 11, 2023. 3rd LSB, 3rd Marine Logistics Group is conducting Combined Distribution Exercise (CDEX) 23 in South Korea alongside the Republic of Korea (ROK) Navy, the ROK Army, the U.S. Army, the U.S. Air Force and the U.S. Navy. 3rd LSB is providing fuel, water, ground and air transportation to enable the sustainment and distribution of the CDEX force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Danny Gonzalez)

    Date Taken: 06.10.2023
    Date Posted: 06.14.2023 08:51
    Photo ID: 7859658
    VIRIN: 230611-M-MR595-1065
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 3.74 MB
    Location: CAMP MUJUK, KR 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 4

    This work, 3rd LSB Begins Preparations for CDEX [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Danny Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ROK
    3rd LSB
    CDEX

