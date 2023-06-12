Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Italian deputy commander visits AUAB [Image 2 of 3]

    Italian deputy commander visits AUAB

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR

    06.09.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Brosam 

    United States Air Forces Central     

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Mark Slocum, Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central) deputy commander, and deputy Combined Forces Air Component Commander, and Italian Air Force Lt. Gen. Nicola Lanza de Cristoforis, Joint Operations Command deputy commander, pose for a photo during a visit June 9, 2023, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. The visit allowed for the leaders to discuss opportunities for improving interoperability and strengthening the partnership between the two forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Brosam)

