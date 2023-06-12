Italian deputy commander visits AUAB

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Mark Slocum, Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central) deputy commander, and deputy Combined Forces Air Component Commander, center, and Italian Air Force Lt. Gen. Nicola Lanza de Cristoforis, Joint Operations Command deputy commander, pose for a photo with Italian service members during a visit June 9, 2023, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. The visit allowed for the leaders to discuss opportunities for improving interoperability and strengthening the partnership between the two forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Brosam)

